2022 Bridal Ball Fundraiser

Attend this wedding reception themed fundraiser to help raise funds for leukemia research. Get creative with your attire. Ladies can wear your old wedding dress, buy one from the 80's in a thrift shop or barrow your friends bridesmaid dresses. The fellas can rent a tux or look like a groom that just walked off a beach! Have fun with it because it's going to be a fun night for a great cause! Expect dinner, dancing, 50/50, raffle baskets, prize giveaways and MORE! Early bird prices end July 31st!