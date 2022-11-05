2022 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART &amp; CRAFT SHOW

to

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333

Get a jump start on holiday shopping! Enjoy the change of seasons and come

shop with us! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original

handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A

portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal

Protective League.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for

more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art &amp; Craft Shows, please visit

Info

Festivals & Fairs
4402278794
