2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

Join us for live music (three bands!), food trucks and a large handmade market! This event is the perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat and live entertainment! Admission and parking is free on site! This event is still accepting vendors.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St.

Westlake, OH 44145

DATES:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

TIMES:

11:00am-6:00pm