2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

to

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145

Join us for live music (three bands!), food trucks and a large handmade market! This event is the perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat and live entertainment! Admission and parking is free on site! This event is still accepting vendors.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St.

Westlake, OH 44145

DATES:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

TIMES:

11:00am-6:00pm

Info

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2022-08-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2022-08-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2022-08-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2022-08-06 11:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix