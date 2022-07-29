Apply Now!

2022 SOLON HOME DAYS!

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon's weekend long annual city festival held in July. Family fun, food, vendors, and music! Fun for all ages! The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows have been asked again to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year's festivities! Admission and parking is free on site!

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATES:

Friday-Sunday, July 29-31, 2022

TIMES:

Friday, July 29- 6:00pm-10:00pm (no craft market on this day, other activities will be held!)

Saturday, July 30- 12:00pm-10:00pm (craft market being held from 12:00pm-8:00pm, in addition to other activities!)

Sunday, July 31- 1:00pm-9:00pm (craft market being held from 1:00pm-7:00pm, in addition to other activities!)

EXTRA INFO:

Email: becki@ag-shows.com

Costs:

$175 for a 10x10 booth space (vendors to provide their own tents/setup)

Mailing Address:

Becki Silverstein

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

PO Box 391392

Solon, OH 44139

Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.