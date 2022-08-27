2022 SOLON POP-UP IN THE PARK!

to

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139

A community favorite! Join us this summer for fun in the sun at our annual Solon Pop Up in the Park! This large event will feature a variety of local artisans, crafters, delicious eats, food trucks and farmers market type vendors all selling their items. Admission and parking is free in the park’s lot, or in the lots to the south of the park by the middle school.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATES:

Saturday, August 27, 2022

TIMES:

10:00am-4:00pm

Info

