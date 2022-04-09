2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Apply Now!

2022 STRONGSVILLE SPRING AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

Happy April! Start your month off with our popular spring show in Strongsville! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Kids Book Bank.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATE:

Saturday & Sunday, April 9 and 10, 2022

TIME:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

Info

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Strongsvill Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

January 19, 2022

Thursday

January 20, 2022

Friday

January 21, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required