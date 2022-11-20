2022 STRONGSVILLE FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center 18100 Royalton Rd. , Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Get in a holiday state of mind and start your shopping early! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Project Night Night. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATES:

Saturday & Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022

TIMES:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm

