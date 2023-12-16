Apply Now!

2023 FAIRLAWN WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Last show of the season! Get a jump start on holiday shopping! Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, The Karen Foundation for MS.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information

Location:

St. George's Fellowship Centre

3204 Ridgewood Rd.

Fairlawn, OH 44333

Date:

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time:10:00am-4:00pm

Event link: https://shorturl.at/uvBI2

EXTRA INFO:

Email: becki@ag-shows.com

Costs:

$85 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.

Mailing Address:

Becki Silverstein

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

PO Box 391392

Solon, OH 44139

Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.