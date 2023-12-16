2023 FAIRLAWN WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
2023 FAIRLAWN WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
Last show of the season! Get a jump start on holiday shopping! Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, The Karen Foundation for MS.
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information
Location:
St. George's Fellowship Centre
3204 Ridgewood Rd.
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Date:
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time:10:00am-4:00pm
Event link: https://shorturl.at/uvBI2
EXTRA INFO:
Email: becki@ag-shows.com
Costs:
$85 for a 6ft table with 2 chairs.
Mailing Address:
Becki Silverstein
Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows
PO Box 391392
Solon, OH 44139
Deadline to Sign Up: Rolling till we are full or the Wed before the event.