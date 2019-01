“Hands On A Hardbody”

With tuneful country-rock melodies and soulful lyrics by Phish’s Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio, “Hands on a Hardbody” explores a diverse small-town Texas community and the trials they endure for a chance to win a hardbody truck.Each character has their own vision for the realization of their American dream, and they keep their hands on it for as long as they can. The Hudson Players, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. $14. For tickets and showtimes, visit hudsonplayers.com.