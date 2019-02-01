Climb aboard and enjoy an evening of fun, creativity and a little wine. On board, receive step-by-step instructions from a talented artist while you sip wine and ride the rails through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park after dark. Ticket includes two-hour train ride, wine, finished painting and instruction. This event is for adults 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Canvas and Wine on the Rails
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Film This & That“Kofi: Made in Akron” (A Short Film Documentary)
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatApollo’s Fire presents Biber’s Mystery Sonatas Chamber Concert
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Festival
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Harriet Tubman: An American Moses”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGhosts from the North
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Studio: Toothpaste-Resist Fabric Dying Cubist Style
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatJane and the 12 Days of Christmas
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Parties & ClubsSuper Bowl Party
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
Tuesday
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-