Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Canvas and Wine on the Rails

Climb aboard and enjoy an evening of fun, creativity and a little wine. On board, receive step-by-step instructions from a talented artist while you sip wine and ride the rails through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park after dark. Ticket includes two-hour train ride, wine, finished painting and instruction. This event is for adults 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com