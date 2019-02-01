Fierce Artistic Friends Live 3.0 presented by Millennial Theatre Project

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Fierce Artistic Friends Live 3.0 is the third edition of this cabaret series, bringing you musical theater, original songs as well as original short stories, dance, acting and poetry. It also brings you a celebration of blackness. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
