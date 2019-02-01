First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

to Google Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a free family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Cocoa Loco.” A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Film, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - 2019-02-01 19:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Tuesday

February 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail