Jeans ‘N Classics – The Music of Queen

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

One Vision: The Music of Queen is returning for one performance only. Hear Toronto-based Jeans ‘N Classics when they join the Canton Symphony to present the songs made famous by Freddie Mercury and the rest of Queen. As a token of appreciation, guests will receive $5 off per order for donations to the Canton Friendship Center at CommQuest. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $32-$38. cantonsymphony.org

