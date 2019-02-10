Nature Crafting for Adults: Heart Baskets

Furnace Run Metro Park 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Weave a heart-shaped basket. Please bring a small flathead screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, towel and two-gallon bucket, if you can. Registration is required. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. Noon-5 p.m. $20. To register, visit 330tix.com.

Subscribe right rail