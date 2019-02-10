Open Studio: Splatter Together

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio with friends and family and create some paintings together, while you get very messy. Please wear old clothing and old shoes. Participants are welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
