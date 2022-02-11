Pair up with someone you love for an evening of cupid-approved shareables, and a tour of the collection offered every half hour. Boxed appetizers and drinks available for purchase. Free for members/general admission for non-members. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$12. Gallery admission is free every Thursday. akronartmuseum.org
Second Friday: Art for the Heart
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That"Surreal by Nature"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWinterBlast at Lock 3
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSecond Friday: Art for the Heart
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGalentine’s Day Wine Pairing Event
-
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Show
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatWine, Cheese, and Chocolate, Darling
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Hard Day's Night
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: