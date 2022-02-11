Second Friday: Art for the Heart

Pair up with someone you love for an evening of cupid-approved shareables, and a tour of the collection offered every half hour. Boxed appetizers and drinks available for purchase. Free for members/general admission for non-members. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$12. Gallery admission is free every Thursday. akronartmuseum.org