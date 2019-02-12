Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Two international superstars and good friends are joining forces for a special duo concert ranging from opera to spirituals. Join the informative and engaging preconcert conversation at 6:30 p.m. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. tuesdaymusical.org

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee & Eric Owens: Vocal Heights and Depths - 2019-02-12 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail