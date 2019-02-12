Join the jam every second Tuesday for the Bluegrass Jam Night, hosted by Paul Kovac and David Mayfield. All ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged. You are welcome to bring your own food, and the bar is open. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7-9 p.m. $5 donations are appreciated. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
