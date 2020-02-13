Beethoven & Mozart with Isabelle Faust

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Cleveland, Ohio

Beethoven & Mozart with Isabelle Faust

Beethoven's Violin Concerto has been called "one of the most beautiful and beloved of all concertos." In contrast to his usually stormier, more tempestuous works, the Violin Concerto is delightful and charming, overflowing with sweetly signing melodies. Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony, one of his greatest masterpieces, is also a triumph. Cleveland Orchestra, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $21-$151. For tickets and showtimes, visit clevelandorchestra.com.

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Cleveland, Ohio
