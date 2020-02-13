Apollo’s Fire celebrates Valentine’s Day with love songs, fire and flirtation in this Italian music party. Olivier Brault alternately courts violinists Adriane Post and Carrie Krause in Vivaldi concertos for two and three violins, with strings, lute and guitar. Monteverdi provides love duets and playful tiffs from the Scherzi Musicali ensemble. One hour before each concert, guests enjoy a pre-concert talk. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$72. apollosfire.org
Apollo’s Fire presents L’Amore: An Old Italian Valentine
First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
