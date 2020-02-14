The band blends blues, country, Cajun, old rock 'n' roll, jazz and bluegrass into a musical Americana that is both fresh and timeless. The JiMiller Band is best known for freeform improvisation rock that was made famous by the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
All Grateful Dead Show featuring the JiMiller Band
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
