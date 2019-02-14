Valentine’s Day Tour

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Explore the galleries with rose-colored glasses on a Valentine’s Day-inspired love tour. Discover all the scandalous, sweet and sappy love stories behind the artworks on view. Then cap off your romantic adventure with Champagne and chocolates. Bring your longtime love or new boo for a date night you won’t soon forget. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. $10 per couple. akronartmuseum.org

Info
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Tags

