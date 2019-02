25th annual Akron’s Home & Garden Show

This event features an exposition where local homeowners can find the latest products and ideas for their next home and garden project. Homeowners can look towards experts to help update and upgrade the interior and exteriors of their beloved homes. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. akronhomeandgarden.com