25th annual Medina Ice Festival

The four-day event showcases nearly 100 ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses. Planned activities include a speed carving competition followed by the lighting of the fire and ice tower, and individual as well as team carving competitions. All works of ice art are on display as they are created and may be viewed throughout the weekend, day and night. Historic Medina Square, 32 Public Square, Medina. 7 p.m., Fri.-5 p.m., Mon. Free. mainstreetmedina.com