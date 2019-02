“Guys and Dolls”

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, this is an oddball romantic comedy that takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and into the sewers of New York City. Eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Rubber City Theatre, 2207 Romig Road, Akron. $20-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.