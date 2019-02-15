Jilly’s presents Twin Atomic with Idolos and Broken Transmitter

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Rock band from Akron, Twin Atomic, makes their fabled but real return to Jilly’s as they play their second winter Northeast Ohio date with alternative rock band, Idolos. Alternative synth pop band, Broken Transmitter, will be kicking the night off right. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

