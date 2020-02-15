Reenactors enjoy a day of friendship, period music, historical presentations, fine food and dance with comrades both blue and gray. Gentlemen, dress in 1860s period military uniforms, 1860s formalwear or modern formal outfits. Ladies, dress in 1860s ballgowns or modest, modern formalwear. Sheraton Suites, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Historical presentations 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ball 6-11 p.m. For tickets, visit ohioregimentalmilitaryball.com.
Ohio Regimental Military Ball
Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
