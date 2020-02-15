Ohio Regimental Military Ball

to Google Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00

Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Reenactors enjoy a day of friendship, period music, historical presentations, fine food and dance with comrades both blue and gray. Gentlemen, dress in 1860s period military uniforms, 1860s formalwear or modern formal outfits. Ladies, dress in 1860s ballgowns or modest, modern formalwear. Sheraton Suites, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Historical presentations 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ball 6-11 p.m. For tickets, visit ohioregimentalmilitaryball.com.

Info

Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Regimental Military Ball - 2020-02-15 18:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Monday

February 17, 2020

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button