Owl Be Your Valentine

Google Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Help build special valentine enrichment items to be placed in the Zoo’s animal habitats throughout the day. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Regular admission rates apply. $8, free members. akronzoo.org

Info

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Owl Be Your Valentine - 2020-02-12 00:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Monday

February 17, 2020

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button