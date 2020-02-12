Help build special valentine enrichment items to be placed in the Zoo’s animal habitats throughout the day. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Regular admission rates apply. $8, free members. akronzoo.org
Owl Be Your Valentine
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Thursday
