Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE

to Google Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The five seasoned, well-respected musicians comprising Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles for over 25 years. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$39. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE - 2019-02-15 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Friday

February 15, 2019

Saturday

February 16, 2019

Sunday

February 17, 2019

Monday

February 18, 2019

Tuesday

February 19, 2019

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail