Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute presented by WONE

The five seasoned, well-respected musicians comprising Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles for over 25 years. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$39. akroncivic.com