The Kent Stage presents Cowboy Mouth Nathan and The Zydeco Cha-Chas

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

For over two decades, Cowboy Mouth has dished up its unique style of rock ‘n’ roll gumbo, mixing a rowdy spirit reflective of the band's hometown of New Orleans with the firepower of a group that lives on the road. The Cha-Chas have been voted the top festival band in the country and have won the coveted Big Easy award for best zydeco band for several years running. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25-$35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
