Adult Art Night: Harry Potter Wand Making

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Adults, create wands inspired by the world of Harry Potter. All items and materials are provided to decorate two wands per person. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
