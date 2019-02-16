Blu Jazz presents Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: “Cupid in the CLE” featuring Jiggs Whigham & Evelyn Wright

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This premier Northeast Ohio jazz ensemble returns with international trombonist sensation Jiggs Whigham and beloved vocalist Evelyn Wright for a special Valentine's Day-themed concert celebration. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$30. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
