Ed Caner with Don Dixon & Marti Jones @ CVNP Concert Series

Ed Caner, fiddler extraordinaire, returns for another concert. Marti Jones and Don Dixon have been performing together off and on for over 20 years. This longtime partnership results in an intimate stage rapport and the seamless blending of two of the most distinct voices around today. Hines Hill Conference Center, 1403 W. Hines Hill Road, Peninsula. 4:30 p.m. $10-$25. conservancyforcvnp.org