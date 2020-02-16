Ed Caner with Don Dixon & Marti Jones @ CVNP Concert Series

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Ed Caner, fiddler extraordinaire, returns for another concert. Marti Jones and Don Dixon have been performing together off and on for over 20 years. This longtime partnership results in an intimate stage rapport and the seamless blending of two of the most distinct voices around today. Hines Hill Conference Center, 1403 W. Hines Hill Road, Peninsula. 4:30 p.m. $10-$25. conservancyforcvnp.org

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
