Ed Caner, fiddler extraordinaire, returns for another concert. Marti Jones and Don Dixon have been performing together off and on for over 20 years. This longtime partnership results in an intimate stage rapport and the seamless blending of two of the most distinct voices around today. Hines Hill Conference Center, 1403 W. Hines Hill Road, Peninsula. 4:30 p.m. $10-$25. conservancyforcvnp.org
Ed Caner with Don Dixon & Marti Jones @ CVNP Concert Series
Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Severance Hall This & ThatBeethoven & Mozart with Isabelle Faust
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire presents L’Amore: An Old Italian Valentine
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomen's Art League Exhibition
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
-
Health & WellnessCaregiver Support Group
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSeeds of Love
-
Saturday
-
BridalThe Summit Bridal Show 2020
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMKZ Valentine's Day GALA 2020
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMKZ Valentine's Day GALA 2020
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Winter Watercolors
-
-
BridalThe Summit Bridal Show 2020
-
Monday
-
Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Three-Layered Cakes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
Tuesday
-
Health & WellnessFemale PTSD Group Therapy
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessFemale PTSD Group Therapy
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: