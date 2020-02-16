Ukulele players of all ages and skill levels are invited to join in playing this small but mighty instrument. The Rubber City Ukes and affiliate group, Highland Square Ukes, were both founded in 2016. They share many of the same members and often play music together. All skill levels are welcome. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com
Ukulele Explosion: The Rubber City Ukes featuring Shelby Olive
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
