Ukulele Explosion: The Rubber City Ukes featuring Shelby Olive

Ukulele players of all ages and skill levels are invited to join in playing this small but mighty instrument. The Rubber City Ukes and affiliate group, Highland Square Ukes, were both founded in 2016. They share many of the same members and often play music together. All skill levels are welcome. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com