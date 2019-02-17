91.3 The Summit Presents “Needtobreathe Acoustic Live Tour”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Needtobreathe is a Grammy Award-nominated rock band hailing from South Carolina, and comprised of brothers Bear and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals,) Seth Bolt (bass, vocals) and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals). Its most recent album, “Hardlove,” was released in 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. $55-$60. cantonpalacetheatre.com

Info
