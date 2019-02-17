Rosa Parks presented by the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man more than 60 years ago on December 1, 1955, she was tired and weary from a long day of work. Little did she know that this simple act would significantly change the course of our nation. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. Free for children 5 years and under. akroncivic.com

