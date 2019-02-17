The Rocksino presents Candlebox

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

The influential, multiplatinum rock band from the powerful 90’s Seattle music movement, Candlebox returns with its long-overdue sixth album “Disappearing in Airports.” The new album showcases the group’s introspective and poetically candid songwriting with its signature musical immediacy. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $32-$49. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
