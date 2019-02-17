Voices in the Valley presents Sierra Hull

Alison Krauss called her to the Grand Ole Opry stage when Hull was 11 years old. Two years later, she signed with Rounder Records and soon became known as a remarkable mandolin player, a tone-true vocalist, and a recording artist of high order. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $25-$30. peninsulahistory.org