Beer & Brats with Special Goulash

to

German Family Society of Akron, Inc. 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

The German Family Society of Akron hosts an evening of homemade food and desserts available for purchase, as well as a cash bar. No reservations are necessary. German Family Society of Akron, 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent. 5:30 p.m. For pricing and details, visit germanfamilysociety.com.

Info

German Family Society of Akron, Inc. 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent, Ohio 44240
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Beer & Brats with Special Goulash - 2022-02-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beer & Brats with Special Goulash - 2022-02-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beer & Brats with Special Goulash - 2022-02-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beer & Brats with Special Goulash - 2022-02-18 17:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 17, 2022

Friday

February 18, 2022

Saturday

February 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required