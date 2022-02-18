The German Family Society of Akron hosts an evening of homemade food and desserts available for purchase, as well as a cash bar. No reservations are necessary. German Family Society of Akron, 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent. 5:30 p.m. For pricing and details, visit germanfamilysociety.com.
Beer & Brats with Special Goulash
to
German Family Society of Akron, Inc. 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
-
Friday
Saturday
