2/18 CVSR Murder Mystery Train: “Oscar Madness”

Moments after Hearta Stone accepted her Oscar for “Whatever Happened to Baby Ruth?,” her loser, has-been husband smacked her in the face on stage. He was later run down by a black limousine. Who in Hollywood does not drive a black limo? Fashion critic Joan Waters investigates the red-carpet celebrities to see just who is “mad about Oscar.” Prize for the best red-carpet costume will be awarded. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 6:30 p.m. $50-$60. cvsr.com