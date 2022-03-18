2/18 CVSR Murder Mystery Train: “Shamrocks in Old Chicago”

Who Dunnit? On board, role-play as suspects and detectives. Uncover clues left at the crime scene and interrogate each other. Everyone will get a chance to solve the crime and interact with professional actors. The theme changes each trip. Each guest who correctly solves the mystery is awarded the Super Sleuth Certificate. Costumes are encouraged. This excursion is recommended for passengers ages 14 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 6:30 p.m. $50-$60. cvsr.com

