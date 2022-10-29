Registration is now open for everyone's favorite fall event! The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation's 21st Annual Halloween Run for Justice is Saturday, October 29th! Hermes Sports and Events Cleveland will manage timing the 5K and 5-mile races as we step-off from the One Cleveland Center building and run through an exciting downtown course passing by the chandelier at Playhouse Square and the heart of downtown's Public Square. We'll also have a fun 1 mile walk for little monsters and those who prefer to zombie walk!

Following the run, we'll celebrate our achievements with family-friendly games, crafts, face painting and more! Refreshments will be provided. Each year, we are grateful for everyone's participation as it truly is a help for us to achieve our mission to provide important law-related education and enhanced educational opportunities to the students in the Cleveland and East Cleveland City Schools. Events like these allow the CMBF to fund programs that give back to the community and invest in the next generation of lawyers and legal leaders.