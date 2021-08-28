21st Annual Pawsibility Ball

The Pawsibility Ball, our shelter's signature annual celebration to benefit over 2700 animals that will be rescued, rehabilitated, and adopted through HSSC this year.

The Pawsibility Ball is attended by passionate animal advocates, including civic and philanthropic leaders, and is planned as an in-person event following applicable public health directives.

The Pawsibility Ball is generously presented by

Kerri L. T. Bowman, DVM, DACVS & R. Mark Daye, DVM, DACVS

The Remen Family Foundation

Judge Mary F. Spicer, Retired.

Visit https://www.summithumane.org/pball for more information and to purchase sponsorships and tickets!