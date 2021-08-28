21st Annual Pawsibility Ball

to

Akron-Fairlawn Hilton 3180 W. Market St. , Akron, Ohio

The Pawsibility Ball, our shelter's signature annual celebration to benefit over 2700 animals that will be rescued, rehabilitated, and adopted through HSSC this year.

The Pawsibility Ball is attended by passionate animal advocates, including civic and philanthropic leaders, and is planned as an in-person event following applicable public health directives.

The Pawsibility Ball is generously presented by

Kerri L. T. Bowman, DVM, DACVS & R. Mark Daye, DVM, DACVS

The Remen Family Foundation

Judge Mary F. Spicer, Retired.

The Pawsibility Ball is attended by passionate animal advocates, including civic and philanthropic leaders, and is planned as an in-person event following applicable public health directives.

Visit https://www.summithumane.org/pball for more information and to purchase sponsorships and tickets!

Info

Akron-Fairlawn Hilton 3180 W. Market St. , Akron, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330
2342129826
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 21st Annual Pawsibility Ball - 2021-08-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 21st Annual Pawsibility Ball - 2021-08-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 21st Annual Pawsibility Ball - 2021-08-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 21st Annual Pawsibility Ball - 2021-08-28 18:00:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 17, 2021

Friday

June 18, 2021

Saturday

June 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail