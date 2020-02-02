“Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees

Stayin’ Alive is a very realistic tribute performance of the Bee Gees. This fine group of musicians gives audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Stayin’ Alive.” Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $24-$34. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com