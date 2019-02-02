“The Freshman” Dinner and a Movie Pre-party

Come early before the Canton Symphony Orchestra performs the soundtrack alongside the silent film “The Freshman” and enjoy heavy hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Dress in your best 1920s swag and relive the silent movie heydays of when Canton was called “Little Chicago.” Enjoy a speakeasy feel after the show to end the evening. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 6 p.m. $15. cantonsymphony.org