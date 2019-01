The Snow Maiden presented by The University of Akron Dance Institute

Magical fairies, playful animals, an elegant snow queen and a charming little snow maiden are coming to life in this delightful ballet which features more than 90 costumed performers and a score by Tchaikovsky and Glazunov. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 1 and 7 p.m. $10-$16. uakron.edu/ej/events