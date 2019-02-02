Blu Jazz presents Forecast

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

After a string of sold-out appearances on the Blu stage, Cleveland contemporary jazz sensations bring their high-energy funk, rock, reggae and pop back to the Rubber City, featuring Lem Adams, Alphonso McDuffie, Gary Stevenson and Gene Butler. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $18. blujazzakron.com

Info
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
