Groundhog Day for Kids

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Children and their adult companions, gather on Groundhog Day to celebrate all things woodchuck. Discover fun facts about these amazing rodents, learn the lore behind their weather predicting abilities and make a craft to take home. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
Tags

330Tix Button

