Join the Summit County Historical Society for a low tea and a mystery at the Perkins Stone Mansion to discuss the next book in the Mutton Hill Book Club series. The society book club is open to all. The discussion is lively. Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 2-3:30 p.m. $10-$15. summithistory.org
Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 465 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Film This & That“Kofi: Made in Akron” (A Short Film Documentary)
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatApollo’s Fire presents Biber’s Mystery Sonatas Chamber Concert
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Festival
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Harriet Tubman: An American Moses”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGhosts from the North
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Studio: Toothpaste-Resist Fabric Dying Cubist Style
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatJane and the 12 Days of Christmas
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Parties & ClubsSuper Bowl Party
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-
Tuesday
-
Health & Wellness Home & GardenGardening for the Planet - An Expert's Formula for an Earth-Healing Landscape
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTouchable Art at the Courthouse
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Hands On A Hardbody”
-