Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas

to Google Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 465 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Join the Summit County Historical Society for a low tea and a mystery at the Perkins Stone Mansion to discuss the next book in the Mutton Hill Book Club series. The society book club is open to all. The discussion is lively. Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 2-3:30 p.m. $10-$15. summithistory.org

Info
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 465 S. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas - 2019-02-02 14:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Tuesday

February 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail