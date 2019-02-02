Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Few post-punk and new wave acts were as crucial to the longevity and impact of Northeast Ohio’s music scene as the Bizarros. Also enjoy the whiskey-fueled rock ‘n’ roll of the Bad Dudes. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents the Bizarros with Bad Dudes - 2019-02-02 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Tuesday

February 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail